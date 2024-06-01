Digital Transformation Summit Announces Winners Of DT50 Awards!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1st June 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Digital Transformation Summit is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious DT50 awards, recognizing the top leaders to watch in 2024. This year's winners were selected based on nominations, direct applications, information from our extensive database, interviews, company websites, and other public sources.







The DT50 awardees are distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment to driving innovation and making a significant impact in the tech industry. These leaders are making strides in various fields, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and quantum computing.

Meet the Saudi Manufacturing Show 50 winners:

1. Latifah Alraddadi, Director of EA, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Services.

2. Sarah mowafak alsedairi , Director of digital product management, Ministry of Justice.

3. Yasser AL Yousef , Assistant Deputy Minister and General Manager of Governance, Risk and Compliance Ministry of Justice – KSA.

4. Sufyan Alajaji , Director IT Infrastructure, Ministry of Media.

5. Bassem Mohammad AlHazmi , GM of Digital Transformation and Information Technology, Ministry of Media.

6. Hani Baraqaan, Chief Anesthesia Technology Services, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs

7. Abdulaziz Fayiz Badawi, Director of Transformation Management, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.

8. Mohammed AlGhannam , Chief Information Officer, Ministry of Transport.

9. Abdelhadi Ahmad Almoghrabi , IT Vice President, Alkhaleej Training & Education.

10. Khalid Saad Al Medbe l, Chief Information Security Officer, Confidential Government.

11. Ibrahim Alkinany , Head of Digital Transformation, Cultural Development Fund.

12. Rafe Ismail, Datacenter Operations Senior Manager, Diriyah Gate Company Limited.

13. Saleh Alanbar , Senior IT Director, Economic Cities and Special Zones Authorities.

14. Dr. Akram Nou r, Chief of Digital Transformation Officer, Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

15. Ali Bin Duhaym , CIO, Kafalah.

16. Talal Alzahrani, Director of Service Automation and Digital Transformation Department, National Center for Meteorology.

17. Alessio Garofalo, CIO/CTO, Oxagon, NEOM.

18. Abdulrahman K Aljasser , AVP of Cybersecurity, Public Investment Fund (PIF).

19. Abdullah AlHaddad , Head of IT Operation and Infra, Public Investment Fund (PIF).

20. Abdullah Al-Dabil , Chief Technology Officer, Advance Method.

21. Abdullah Alfahaid, Chief Information Technology Officer, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Abilitii.

22. Muhammad Bilal Khan, Director of Information Technology, Al-Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Company.

23. Mahmood Ali Mohammed , Group IT Director, Al-Othman Holding.

24. Filip Nekvinda, Chief Information and Digital Officer, ALJ Enterprises.

25. Dr AlNasser, CIO, Almarai.

26. Abdullah AlBar, Chief Data Officer, Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance.

27. Mazen Qasim , Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) ARO Drilling , Riyadh.

28. Adel Mazen Ammari, Director of IT Operations, Cenomi Centers.

29. Abdullatif AlBlowi , Director of Emerging Technologies, Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST)

30. Mohammad Mazhar Khan , Head Of Information Technology, Ledar Investment.

31. Arwa Alhamad , Data and Cybersecurity Director, Hevolution Foundation.

32. Mubarak Alshahrani, CIO, King Saud University.

33. Murat Aslanoglu, Director of Finance Middle East, Lucid Motors.

34. Mohammad Hazazi , CIO, Mahd Academy.

35. Imran Hashim , Director of information technology infrastructure, Medgulf Saudi Arabia.

36. Mosab Hawari, Technology Audit Director, Mobily.

37. Aamir Khalid Pirzada , Chief Information Officer, National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Company (Maadaniyah).

38. Usamah Ahmed Jan , Digital Senior Director, National Unified Procurement Company“NUPCO”.

39. Mujahid A Majeed, Head Of Information Technology, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

40. Sultanah Aljaser, CIO, Princess Norah University

41. Amol K Bahuguna, SVP, Head of Corporate Technology, Innovation and Change Management, Riyad Bank.

42. Vikram Verma , Associate Director, IT Governance (Head of IT Governance), Roshn.

43. Dr. Fahad Almoqhim, CIO, Saudi Accreditation Center.

44. Mohammed Alshobani, Chief Information Officer, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Company.

44. Dr. Eyad Buhulaiga, Chief Data Management & Digital Strategy Officer, Saudi Electricity Company.

46. Mubarak Assad Almazroa, Director of Information Communication Technology, Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (SBAHC).

47. Ridwan Asad, Director Strategy, Performance Management & Digital Transformation Tech & Digital Division, Tawuniya.

48. Kamran Ahmed, Vice President: Data Quality Manager (Data Management | Data Governance | Data Science), The Saudi National Bank – SNB.

49. Abdullah Biary, Chief Information Security Officer, United Cooperative Assurance.

50. Ahmed Omar, Director, Digital Transformation, United Transformers Electric Company.

51. Abd ulrahman AlMufaddah, Chief Operation Officer, Zain KSA.

52. Abdullah Abdulwasa, Chief Digital Officer, Al-Faisaliah Group.

53. Michaela Kaiser, Chief Digital Officer, Al-Faisaliah Group.

Don't miss this opportunity to network with and learn from the DT50 award winners. Whether you are looking to stay ahead of the curve in digital transformation, explore the potential of AI and AR, or delve into the future of blockchain and quantum computing, the Digital Transformation Summit offers an unparalleled platform to engage with the brightest minds in technology.

For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit and the DT50 awards click on the link

For Media Enquiries, contact:

Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)

...

...

Exito Media Concepts