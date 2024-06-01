Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russian Strike On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's and allied warplanes were deployed on a patrol mission during the Russian missile strikes targeting Ukraine overnight Saturday.

That's according to the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"We warn that Polish and allied aircraft are being involved, which may cause noise, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the statement said.

The Command emphasized that "all the necessary protocols to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia deployed six Tu-95MS bombers to launch missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday, June 1.