Chiriquí-Panama Pro Train Committee Created

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Chiriquí-Panama Pro Train Committee was created this Thursday, May 30, during a discussion organized by the Competitiveness Center of the Western Region (CECOMRO) in the province of Chiriquí.
The event began with a presentation by Carlos Ernesto González de la Lastra, who spoke about the background, potential and characteristics of railway connectivity in our country, highlighting its positive impact.
Subsequently, businessman, Felipe Ariel Rodríguez, president of CECOMRO, placed the Chiriquí-Panama train project within the Western Region Vision 2050.
This important step led to the formation of the Committee composed of businessmen and members of civil society at the national level and was coordinated by the Territorial Management Commission directed by Jorge Alberto Nasta.
In addition, support was approved for the celebration of the Chiriquí-Panama International Railway Congress.
