Ukraine Already Exports 46.7M Tonnes Of Grain, Leguminous Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the marketing year 2023/2024 (between July 1, 2023 and May 30, 2024), Ukraine exported 46.72 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, this marketing year Ukraine has already exported 17.33 million tonnes of wheat, 2.38 million tonnes of barley, 1.6 thousand tonnes of rye, and 26.48 million tonnes of corn.

By comparison, between July 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, Ukraine exported 45.29 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, including 15.44 million tonnes of wheat, 2.65 million tonnes of barley, 17.9 thousand tonnes of rye, and 26.87 million tonnes of corn.

In May 2024, Ukraine exported 5.32 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, namely 1.54 million tonnes of wheat, 177 thousand tonnes of barley, 3.58 million tonnes of corn, and 0.4 thousand tonnes of rye.

As of May 31, 2024, Ukraine also exported 91.6 thousand tonnes of flour (compared to 141.5 thousand tonnes during the same period last year).

A reminder that, in the marketing year 2022/2023 (between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023), Ukraine exported about 49 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops.

