People Of Kashmir Not Bad, There Is A Need To Hold Them: PM

Addressing occasional incidents like bomb blasts, he noted that these events receive attention and do not accurately reflect the overall situation in Kashmir.

“There is a need to hold Kashmiris. A single bomb blast makes news, but people don't know the actual reality,” Modi said.

PM Modi expressed happiness over the significant voter turnout in the Kashmir Valley during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the confidence Kashmiris have shown in the Indian constitution. Despite the BJP not fielding any candidates from the Kashmir Valley, the region recorded around 60 percent voter turnout.



“Kashmiris voted for Kashmir and the country,” Modi said.

“I am happy to see people of Kashmir have voted for Kashmir and the country. Such a huge voter turnout in Kashmir reflects that people of the region have pinned confidence in the Indian constitution.”

Hailing Kashmiris for their rejoining mainstream, PM Modi said,“Today you can see the tricolor at top in Srinagar's Lal Chowk,” he said.

He praised Kashmiris for rejoining the mainstream and said it has been a long journey to make this dream come true.“I used to go to the Kashmir valley in the past when there was uncertainty. Today people overwhelmingly embrace tricolor which reflects their trust on the country, democracy and constitution,” PM Modi added.

He also shared an example of a girl who previously participated in stone-pelting but has now become a professional sports player representing India, symbolizing the positive transformation in the region. (KNS)

