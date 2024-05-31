Kaakpema“KP” Yelpaala Appointed As Chair Of Indygeneus Advisory Board To Champion Health Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IndyGeneUS Advisory Board Chair: Kaakpema "KP" Yelpaala

- Kaakpema“KP” Yelpaala

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IndyGeneUS AI , a leader in precision healthcare and biotechnological innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Kaakpema“KP” Yelpaala as the Chair of its Advisory Board. A respected global entrepreneur and public expert, KP brings a wealth of experience from his extensive work in health systems across the United States, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean.

KP is a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health and serves as the Faculty Director for InnovateHealth Yale. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found InOn Health , a company that improves healthcare access in the U.S. by enhancing connectivity between multicultural populations and healthcare services through digital innovations. Prior to this, he was the founder of access International, where he spearheaded the development of digital health solutions that significantly increased access to health information and services across 13 African countries.

Under his leadership, IndyGeneUS AI aims to deepen its commitment to transforming health outcomes and quality of life for underserved communities globally. The company's mission is supported by KP's strategic vision to ensure that advances in genomics, precision medicine, and AI benefit all populations, particularly those historically underserved by medical science.

"Ensuring that we have comprehensive and representative data from diverse populations is essential for the advancement of genomics, precision medicine, and AI in the life sciences,” KP remarked.“This is a critical step toward achieving health equity and ensuring that the benefits of these advancements are accessible and optimized for all."

KP's role as Chair will leverage his previous experience with the Clinton Health Access Initiative, his current contributions to the American Medical Association's External Equity and Innovation Advisory Board, and his leadership on the Colorado eHealth Commission. Recently named a 2023 Rock Health Top 50 in Digital Health Luminary, his influence is poised to propel IndyGeneUS AI's groundbreaking work in increasing diversity in clinical trials and creating the world's largest bio-repository of Black and indigenous genetic data.

Yusuf Henriques, Founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS AI, expressed his enthusiasm for KP's leadership, stating,“Having KP lead our advisory board is not only a testament to our commitment to driving health equity, but his personal journey radically reflects the drastic changes needed to ensure precision medicine exists for all."

IndyGeneUS AI continues to push the boundaries of medical research and healthcare, empowering the African diaspora to control, manage, and own their genetic and clinical data. For more information about IndyGeneUS AI and its mission, please visit []( ).

Angel Livas

IndyGeneUS

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn