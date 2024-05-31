Histobiolab Revolutionizes Tissue Microarray Technology With Unparalleled Selection And Quality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Histobiolab Revolutionizes Tissue Microarray with Unparalleled Selection and Quality

SHIRLEY, NY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Histobiolab is proud to announce its cutting-edge advancements in tissue microarray (TMA) technology, offering a comprehensive for quick analysis of molecular markers associated with diagnosis, prognosis, or physiological status. TMA refers to the relocation of multiple tissue blocks onto the same slide, allowing for the observation of multiple samples on a single slide. This innovative technique is made possible by the incorporation of various biomolecules such as proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, DNA, or RNA in their preserved state.At Histobiolab, our in-house pathologists meticulously select each tissue section, known as a core, to ensure optimal quality and accuracy. By combining 5 to 10 different cores, a panel is created, and up to 100 cores can form an array. With a vast biorepository that houses over 600,000 tissue samples, Histobiolab has constructed more than 6000 types of high-quality tissue microarrays to meet the diverse needs of our customers."Our dedication to excellence in tissue microarray technology sets Histobiolab apart from the competition," said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Histobiolab. "We understand the importance of accurate and reliable data in research and clinical settings, which is why we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality standards in our TMAs."Histobiolab's tissue microarrays are used in a wide range of applications, including cancer research, drug development, and personalized medicine. By providing researchers and clinicians with a high-throughput platform for analyzing molecular markers, Histobiolab empowers them to make informed decisions and advancements in the field of medicine."Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continually improve and expand our TMA offerings," said Dr. Thompson. "We take pride in our ability to provide researchers and clinicians with the tools they need to make groundbreaking discoveries and improve patient outcomes."About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of research services for drug discovery and development. With a team of experienced scientists and state-of-the-art facilities, Creative Bioarray offers a wide range of services to support all stages of drug discovery, including in vivo disease modeling, preclinical toxicology studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

Hannah Cole

Creative Bioarray

+ +1 631-386-8241

email us here