'Model Minority' Myth Still Harming Asian Americans

This obscures wealth and status disparities within the community. Income inequality among AAPIs is high, with more than 10 groups, including Burmese, Hmong and Mongolians , experiencing poverty at rates equal to or worse than the national average.

The myth of the model minority erases the struggles of these underserved communities. It also perpetuates the harmful notion that AAPIs don't need support or advocacy to address systemic inequities.

The myth also undermines AAPIs in the workplace. Research shows that the depiction of AAPIs as diligent and hardworking has burdened them with additional responsibilities . Unfortunately, their efforts often go unnoticed.

Stereotypes portraying Asians as passive and unassertive also frequently lead to their talents being overlooked for managerial and leadership positions . Top executives in Fortune 500 companies of East Asian descent make less than their non-Asian counterparts.

AAPIs also often encounter unique barriers to upward mobility in the workplace - a phenomenon known as the“bamboo ceiling .” They may struggle to align with stereotypical Western models of leadership, which include assertiveness and extraversion , and are disproportionately passed over for promotions , particularly into upper-level management.

Alongside the myth of the model minority, another related narrative holds that AAPIs are perpetual foreigners – a manifestation of racism or xenophobia, where naturalized or even native-born Americans are viewed as outsiders because of their ethnic or racial background.

This myth has persisted despite generations of assimilation. Asians have often been viewed as outsiders since their arrival on American shores in the mid-19th century, labeled under the broad umbrella of“Orientals” and subjected to a variety of stereotypes .

As a result, AAPIs often face intrusive questions about their origins, such as“Where are you really from?” and“Your English is really good.” These and similar microaggressions can lead AAPIs to grapple with a sense of otherness that undermines their sense of belonging at work and beyond.

The belief that AAPIs are America's“other” - compounded by historical prejudices such as the “yellow peril” and contemporary scapegoating during events such as the Covid-19 pandemic - fuels xenophobia and anti-Asian violence . This poses a real and immediate threat to the safety and well-being of AAPI individuals and communities.