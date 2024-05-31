               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'Model Minority' Myth Still Harming Asian Americans


5/31/2024 5:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) May is Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month , a time when Americans celebrate the profound contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders – a group that is commonly abbreviated as AAPI – to US society. It's also a time to acknowledge the complexity of AAPI experience.

And as a professor who studies equity and inclusion in business , I think the focus on AAPI communities this month provides an excellent occasion to push back against a stereotype that has long misrepresented and marginalized a diverse range of people: the myth of the“model minority.”

The term“model minority” first appeared in popular media in the 1960s to describe East Asians – primarily Japanese and Chinese Americans – as having high educational attainment, high family median income and low crime rates. That label has since been applied to all AAPIs.

More than half of native-born Asian Americans have heard of the“model minority” description. Among those who are familiar with it, 4 in 10 feel it is harmful.

Racially visible, in practice invisible

The narrative of the“model minority” portrays Asian Americans as uniformly successful and privileged. Yet the reality is far more complex. In reality, AAPIs encompass over 20 distinct ethnicities , yet are often lumped into a single category.

Asia Times

