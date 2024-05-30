AIM Home Automation Expands Product Line With New Window Treatment Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Home , a top provider of shading and lighting solutions in Colorado, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to include new window options. These additions aim to offer more variety and customization for looking to improve the aesthetics and functionality of their living spaces.



AIM Home Automation now offers an extensive range of blinds , shades, shutters, and drapery. Customers can choose from various styles, colors, and operating systems to match their home decor and preferences. This expansion allows AIM to better serve clients with different needs and tastes.



The company prides itself on providing high-quality products and world-class service. Expert designers at AIM work closely with clients to create the perfect look and feel for their homes. Additionally, AIM's in-house installation team makes sure that the process is smooth, with respectful and considerate service.



Customers have praised AIM Home Automation for its professionalism, quick responses, and excellent installation services.



One client, Johanna Wilson, commented, "The AIM Home Automation products we installed today far exceeded our expectations! Our Roman shades are beautiful and look perfectly tailored for our windows. Our consultant Ben was so much help!!"



Founded with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, AIM Home Automation continues to lead the industry in providing innovative home automation solutions. The new window treatment options further solidify AIM's position as a go-to provider for homeowners looking to improve their living spaces.



For more information about the new window treatment options or to schedule a free consultation, please contact AIM Home Automation at (970) 404-8848 or email ....

Marc Blumenthal

AIM Home Automation

+1 970-404-8848

...