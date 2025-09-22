Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump To Meet Schumer And Jeffries On Govt Funding As Shutdown Deadline Nears

Trump To Meet Schumer And Jeffries On Govt Funding As Shutdown Deadline Nears


2025-09-22 08:11:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will meet top Democratic leaders in Congress - Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer - on Thursday to discuss government funding amid a looming shutdown ahead of a September 30 funding deadline, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday.

Schumer and Jeffries on Saturday demanded a meeting with Trump to avoid a government shutdown when funding ends, Reuters reported.

(This is a developing news)

MENAFN22092025007365015876ID1110096721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search