Trump To Meet Schumer And Jeffries On Govt Funding As Shutdown Deadline Nears
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will meet top Democratic leaders in Congress - Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer - on Thursday to discuss government funding amid a looming shutdown ahead of a September 30 funding deadline, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday.
Schumer and Jeffries on Saturday demanded a meeting with Trump to avoid a government shutdown when funding ends, Reuters reported.
(This is a developing news)
