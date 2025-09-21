Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's 'X' Account Hacked Pakistan And Turkey Flags Live-Streamed: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was reportedly hacked on Sunday. Officials told new agency PTI that hackers posted images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey on Shinde's social media handle.

Mint could not independently confirm the report.

| Think Meta suspended your account? It might be malware instead

The hackers reportedly live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.

| Cyber scam hits Sandalwood: Upendra & Priyanka's phones hacked, family duped

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official was quoted as saying.

India-Pakistan match, September 21

India will play Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

India's Asia Cup campaign got off to a flying start, with the team winning all three group stage matches against UAE, Pakistan and Oman.

India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a comfortable chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match' winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9.

A day earlier, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in India's preparations and emphasised a focused approach, urging his team to take each game one at a time rather than relying on past successes.

While speaking in the pre match press conference Suryakumar Yadav was quote dby ANI as saying,“I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had three good games also, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best and as I said on the toss as well that we want to follow all the good habits, which we have been doing in the last 2-3 games and we will take one game at a time, but yeah, as you said, it doesn't give us an edge, that we have played them once and we had a good game, so of course it will be a good game, we will have to start well from scratch and whoever plays well will win the game.”

Pycroft to officiate Indo-Pak match again

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again assigned the high-voltage India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4s game on Sunday to its Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft despite PCB's repeated requests to strike him off the roster.

"Andy Pycroft is the match referee for Indo-Pak game," a tournament source told PTI.

The list of match officials for the Sunday's game hasn't yet been made public. The other match referee in the tournament is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson.

Pycroft was the match referee last Sunday when Indian team as a policy decision, didn't shake hands with the Pakistan team but the Zimbabwean found himself in the centre of the controversy after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't follow the convention at the toss.