Arab League, OIC, Several Countries Welcome Recent Recognitions Of State Of Palestine

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Kuwait, Oman, and Turkiye welcomed Sunday the recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal.Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the recognitions as a serious step toward a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution, calling them "historic."Jamal Rushdi, the Secretary-General's spokesperson, noted that the recent wave of recognitions provides tangible diplomatic momentum toward establishing the Palestinian state. He highlighted that over 152 countries have recognized Palestine to date, with additional recognitions expected during the upcoming high-level international conference in New York on peaceful settlement and implementation of the two-state solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.Rushdi emphasized that the UK's recognition is particularly significant given its historical role in the establishment of Israel after World War I, representing a correction of past injustices that caused decades of suffering for the Palestinian people.OIC Secretary-General Hossam Ebrahim Taha affirmed that the step is historic, fully consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and provides strong support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also renewed the OIC's call for countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so and to support its full UN membership, highlighting the international community's responsibility to end the Israeli occupation and achieve regional peace and stability.According to the Kuwait News Agency, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the move, noting that it strengthens prospects for peace and supports international efforts toward a two-state solution. The ministry called on all other countries to follow suit to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, ensuring security, stability, and prosperity for all regional populations.Oman also described the step as a significant development within ongoing international efforts to achieve a two-state solution and promote security and peace in the region. The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed its call for other countries yet to recognize Palestine to take similar steps, guaranteeing the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an expressed hope that additional countries will recognize Palestine, contributing to the implementation of the two-state solution.He made the remarks at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport before departing for New York to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, noting that the new session is expected to witness several more recognitions of the State of Palestine.