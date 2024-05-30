Oman Museum Unveils Trove Of Kuwait-Owned Archaeological Pieces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, May 30 (KUNA) -- Oman's national museum opened on Thursday special displaying a vast archaeological collection owned by Kuwait's group, which aims to preserve Islamic heritage through its rare and unique artifacts.

The exhibition dedicated to Gulf Arab neighbor Kuwait aims to promote and enhance the "values of cultural interactions", in an initiative held in conjunction with a Kuwait-based Islamic archaeological center, said museum secretary general Jamal Al-Mousawi, hoping such endeavors would bring the countries even closer together.

Through these events, we "remember the legacy" of the late Kuwaiti Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, whose "artistic vision" led to the creation of the Kuwaiti Islamic archaeological museum, according to Bader Al-Baijan, who described the event as the culmination point of an extensive journey that led to the opening of the exhibition.

On the main objective of the exhibition, Kuwaiti delegation chief Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah said it aims to give visitors the opportunity to get acquainted with innovative techniques used in ancient Islamic art, underlining that it was only fitting that Oman hosts such an event given the Gulf Arab Sultanate's diverse and historic landscapes.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Muscat Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajeri said he was ecstatic to have attended the exhibition, emphasizing that such initiatives are instrumental in strengthening the camaraderie between the Gulf Arab neighbors, hailing the Kuwait-based Islamic museum as a national success story.

Through its participation in regional and international events, the Kuwaiti museum seeks to promote artistic taste in a bid to depict a positive image of Kuwait, subsequently bringing to the limelight Kuwaiti culture and traditions. (end)

nfa











MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277933