Miningnewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), Announces Participation In June Industry Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, will be spotlighted in three gatherings next month. According to the announcement, Standard Lithium CEO and director Robert Mintak will be participating in the Benchmark Giga USA 2024 event, scheduled for June 11–13; the 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, scheduled for June 17–18; and the Fastmarkets 16th Lithium and Battery Raw Materials Conference, scheduled for June 24–27. Held in Washington DC, the three-day Benchmark Giga USA 2024 event will include a presentation by Mintak titled“Building the Future U.S. Supply Chain,” which is slated to begin at 12:10 p.m. ET on June 12. In addition, officials from SLI along with strategic partners will meet with federal agencies and members of Congress during the event. The JP Morgan 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference will be held in New York City; Mintak is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on June 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET. During the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas, Mintak will be part of a panel titled“Arkansas Lithium - Behind [the] Scenes of the Smackover Opportunity; others on the panel include representatives from SLI's strategic partners, including Koch Engineered Solutions and Equinor.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brin asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the Phase 1A Project in partnership with LANXESS, a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium operates the only commercial-scale, continuously operating DLE Demonstration facility in North America. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

