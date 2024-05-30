Two-Day Dakshin Bharat Utsav 2024 To Promote MSME Investments In Karnataka's Tourism

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, May 30 (KNN)

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and (FKCCI) is partnering with the Karnataka Department of to organise a two-day event called "Dakshin Bharat Utsav – 2024" on June 15th and 16th in Bengaluru.

The primary objective is to attract Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to invest in the state's tourism industry.

K. Shiva Shanmugam, Past President of FKCCI, stated that the initiative seeks to generate substantial employment opportunities for local communities in their respective regions, while simultaneously providing a return on investment for participating MSMEs.

"Dakshin Bharat Utsav - 2024 will serve as a platform for MSME investors from all southern states to explore investment prospects in Karnataka's tourism sector," Shanmugam emphasised.

He added that state chambers of commerce will facilitate collaboration between the government and investors, streamlining the process of obtaining necessary approvals through a single-window system.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce, highlighted the importance of attracting foreign tourists to the country's diverse travel destinations.

Rao pointed out that while Andhra Pradesh lacks any of India's 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the state boasts notable attractions such as Gandikota, dubbed the "Grand Canyon of India," in addition to renowned spiritual and religious sites like Tirumala and Srisailam. He called for the state government to actively promote these locales beyond their traditional religious tourism offerings.

