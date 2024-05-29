Habib Al Mulla And Partners Opens New Office In Russia

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Habib Al Mulla and Partners on Wednesday announced its newest milestone as the first Arab law firm to establish a presence in Russia with the opening of its office in Moscow.

This expansion marks a significant move in the firm's international outreach, following closely on the heels of its second office launch within six months since Istanbul.

Renowned for its expertise in regional and international disputes and arbitration matters across diverse sectors, Habib Al Mulla and Partners has also demonstrated considerable legal success in multiple practice areas. The firm's strategic move to enter the Russian market underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled legal services globally.

A key aspect of Habib Al Mulla and Partners' value proposition lies in its plans to service Emirati businesses and investments venturing into the Russian market and beyond. By positioning itself as the first and only UAE legal firm in Russia, Habib Al Mulla and Partners aims to gain a competitive advantage and establish itself as a trusted advisor, thereby expanding its market share internationally.

Dr Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla and Partners, commented on the firm's expansion, said: "Our new presence in Russia takes Habib Al Mulla and Partners to the global scene, making us the first Arab law firm to expand internationally. We are committed to serving outbound investments from the Emirates and our clients with regional and international business interests."

"We will join them in jurisdictions that they require and work with them to best serve their interests. In line with the UAE leadership's vision of expanding Emirati companies to global markets, we are proud to be a truly Emirati law firm that is going international," he said.

Key features of this development include the strategic ties between the UAE and Russia across all business fronts, with a specific focus on cooperation and collaboration in the legal sector. The launch of the office in Moscow presents numerous opportunities for our client's increasing demand for legal services, particularly in commercial law, investment law, and dispute resolution.

Furthermore, Habib Al Mulla and Partners is committed to knowledge sharing with local professionals and new hires through workshops, exchange programs, and training sessions, thus contributing positively to the legal landscape in Russia and the broader Eurasian region.

As Habib Al Mulla and Partners expands into Russia, the firm remains dedicated to serving its clients' evolving needs, fostering long-term partnerships built on trust, professionalism, and mutual respect. Collaboration with local businesses, institutions, and stakeholders will be pivotal in achieving this goal.