Suckle: Breastfeeding Top And Cover In One Launches On Kickstarter

Suckle Breastfeeding Top and Cover In One

Suckle launches its Kickstarter for unique breastfeeding tops that blend style, comfort, and convenience.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Suckle , an innovative brand redefining breastfeeding wear, proudly announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign to support the production of its unique breastfeeding tops, which combine style, comfort, and convenience.

The founder of Suckle, an expecting mom at the time, faced the challenge of finding breastfeeding garments that were both functional and stylish. Traditional nursing tops with strange flaps, frumpy designs, and bulky and unattractive nursing covers left much to be desired. Determined to make the breastfeeding journey more comfortable and confident for mothers, she founded Suckle in 2019.

Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Suckle launched in 2022 with the goal of providing high-quality breastfeeding tops that integrate the accessibility of a nursing top and the benefits of a cover, all in one chic garment.

Features and Benefits:

- Patented Design: Suckle's unique patented design offers an innovative solution in breastfeeding wear. Say goodbye to oversized and hot covers.

- Convenience: Breastfeed quickly and easily without any additional accessories.

- Style and Comfort: The tops are designed to make moms feel stylish and comfortable.

- New Sleeveless Style: Be the first to receive the brand-new sleeveless style, a highly requested addition from the community.

With Suckle, customers are not just choosing a top; they are embracing a new approach to breastfeeding. Step into a future where nursing wear combines style & comfort. Join the movement on Kickstarter and become a part of redefining breastfeeding for modern moms worldwide.

