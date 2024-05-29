Jordanian Teams Win Huawei ICT Competition 20232024 Global Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian teams won the highest awards in the innovation, networking and computing tracks in the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 finals in China's Shenzhen.According to a Huawei statement issued Wednesday, the team comprising Ammar Shehadeh, Muhammad Abu Saa, and Yasmine Rifai of Al-Balqa Applied University won second place in the networking track.In the computing track, the team comprising Ahmed Asaad of the Applied Science Private University (ASU) and Sarah Hamad and Nizar Daradka of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) achieved second place.The team that comprised Muhammad Khawaja, Muhammad Madi and Qusay Abdo of the PSUT achieved third place in the innovation category.Teams from 10 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iraq and Kazakhstan) won awards in the final of the prestigious talent development competition for students.This year, more than 170,000 students from 2,000 universities and colleges in 80 countries and regions participated in the competition, and more than 160 teams comprising more than 470 contestants from 49 different countries and regions passed the national and regional competitions to reach this year's global final.The President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, Steven Yi, said, "At Huawei, our ultimate goal is to advance technological development and facilitate digital inclusion across the Middle East and Central Asia."The Huawei ICT Competition offers an unparalleled platform for young ICT talents to compete, collaborate and exchange game-changing ideas for our intelligent future. Congratulations to all Middle Eastern and Central Asian teams for their incredible performance in the global finals."