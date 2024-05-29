Manish Tewari Failed To Cast Vote In 2019: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday criticized Chandigarh Congress nominee Manish Tewari, stating that the latter, who calls himself a "champion of democracy", failed to fulfil one of the most fundamental acts of democracy -- casting his vote.

Goyal made these remarks while addressing the media here. He had come to the city to campaign for BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon.

Criticizing Tewari, Goyal said,“Manish Tewari, who has a vote in Ludhiana, neglected his democratic responsibility by not voting in 2019. Will he fulfil his duty and cast his vote this time in Ludhiana, or will he once again abstain? It is quite surprising that Tewari who is projecting himself as the guardian of the Constitution doesn't even bother to vote.”

Labelling Manish Tewari as a mediocre debater, Goyal criticized his tendency to rely on falsehoods for political gain. He highlighted Tewari's opposition to the removal of Article 370 in Parliament, alongside his misleading assertion about Article 371, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to misguide the people of the North East.

When asked why Tandon didn't want to debate with Tewari, Goyal emphasized,“Sanjay Tandon is a man of action, and the people of Chandigarh know him very well. There's no need to debate with Manish Tewari, and everyone knows what level of debating skills he has. I will not even send a councillor to debate with him.”

“Tandon served 70,000 meals in a day during COVID-19. Was Tewari seen during those critical times?” Goyal posed this counter question to the media. Goyal further praised Tandon's commitment to social causes, highlighting his efforts in providing meals during the pandemic and empowering thousands with employable skills.

Goyal criticized the Congress for not attending the Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya and asked Tewari to clarify his stand,“why he and his party didn't attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir.”

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements, Goyal underlined India's remarkable economic progress over the past decade, ascending from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest globally, with expectations of becoming the third largest within the next three and a half years.

He lauded the proliferation of start-ups, rapid infrastructure development including expressways and airports, the expansion of inland waterways, and the impending introduction of the bullet train.

Goyal also underscored India's robust foreign reserves of $650 billion and the manageable inflation rate of 5 to 5.25 per cent.

He added,“Under the Modi government's tenure, we've fostered an investor-friendly environment, resulting in the creation of a substantial number of high-quality jobs. Additionally, our relentless focus on infrastructure development has not only upgraded the nation's framework but also provided a significant impetus to job creation.”

The lone Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh will go to the polls on June 1.