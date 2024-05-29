Eminem’S First Single ‘Houdini’ From 'The Death Of Slim Shady' Will Go On Air This Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Rap legend Eminem has revealed that the first single 'Houdini' from his next album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)', will hit the airwaves this Friday.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper FaceTimes with magician David Blaine and asks him for“help with something,” reports Variety.

“I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something? (sic)” Eminem asks Blaine, who drinks a glass of wine and then proceeds to bite off the rim of glass.

“Well for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear,” said Eminem, clicking off of the convo.

As per Variety, little is known about Eminem's 12th studio album, which he previously said would be released this summer. 'Houdini' would be the first offering, and a short clip of the instrumental seemingly plays at the end of the Instagram clip.

While the rapper has kept details under wraps for 'The Death of Slim Shady', his longtime collaborator and mentor Dr Dre let a few details slip earlier this year. In March, Dre went on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he revealed that Eminem was working on a new album.

He also shared that he contributed to several songs on the project, and was planning to hear the album for the first time the day after his TV appearance.