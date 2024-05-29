WISH Draws Attention To Rise In Attacks On Health Amid Conflicts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Geneva: At an event hosted by the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, and the International Federation of Medical Student Associations (IFMSA), on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, global experts have drawn attention to the massive rise in attacks on health during armed conflict, with numbers almost doubling in 2023.

The session shed light on the targeting of health systems during armed conflict, exploring the challenges faced, assessing the impact, and discussing potential solutions to safeguard health in times of crisis.

Sultana Afdhal, Chief Executive Officer, WISH, said:“Attacks on health are unacceptable. As a global platform for tackling the most challenging issues of our time it is vital that we lend our voice to those calling for action. Working alongside IFMSA to co-host this session in Geneva has given us the chance to mobilise tomorrow's health leaders. As the health and care workforce of the future, they have a powerful voice to hold decision makers to account.”