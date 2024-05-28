WAMC Wins Two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALBANY, NY, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WAMC is proud to announce that it has won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards as part of the annual competition.



The first award is for Breaking News Coverage, for WAMC's reporting on the 2023 floods that devastated Northeast communities in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.



The second award is for News Documentary for a piece that originally aired on Lucas Willard's syndicated program“The Best of Our Knowledge.” The special feature about a high school steel drum band that began in the 1970s is called“The Story of 'Goin' Places' and the NY Novelty that Traveled the World .”



“These awards further validate WAMC's dedication to regional news programming,” says WAMC interim President and CEO Stacey Rosenberry.“We are grateful for the support of listeners that allows us to continue our meaningful work.”



Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors. WAMC won in Region 11's radio division.



Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.



“Lucas' feature on the steel drum band all these decades after they made an album is one of my favorite WAMC pieces yet,” says WAMC News Director Ian Pickus.“At the same time, our department-wide reporting on the 2023 floods provided a critical public service to listeners - many of whom lost everything. It's a privilege to be able to tell such important and diverse Northeast stories.”



WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.

Stacey Rosenberry

WAMC

email us here