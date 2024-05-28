Bomb Threat At Telangana Dy CM’S Residence Praja Bhavan

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Hyderabad Police on Tuesday received a threatening call regarding a bomb at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, which is serving as the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Police teams carried out searches at Praja Bhavan, formerly Pragati Bhavan, in Begumpet area after an unknown person called the Police Control Room to say that a bomb had been planted at Praja Bhavan, which may go off anytime.

Special police teams including the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and the disaster response force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were pressed into action.

However, police did not find anything suspicious during the searches.

Praja Bhavan was the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister till November when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power.

After the Congress came to power, it is now serving as the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Congress government is also using part of the premises for receiving petitions from the people.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, state minister Seethakka said many people come to Praja Bhavan to submit petitions about their problems and everyone was being allowed to enter the complex. She added that they don't suspect anyone.