Monday, May 27, 2024 Dilith, Wimal, Udaya form new political alliance

Businessman Dilith Jayaweera, MPs Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gamanpilla and a few other smaller political parties formed a new political alliance.

Jayaweera said that several political parties and intellectual groups including the Mawbima Janatha Party entered into an agreement to launch a new political movement named 'Sarvajana Balaya'. \

At a time when our country faces an unprecedented crisis, those of us coming together as 'Sarvajana Balaya' recognize the need to move beyond criticism to find solutions, and to formulate a strategic plan that goes beyond empty promises,”Jayaweera said on X.

The pledge of intent was signed by Wimal Weerawansa of the Jathika Nidahas Peramuna, Udaya Gammanpila from the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, Vasudeva Nanayakkara on behalf of the Democratic Left Front, Dr G Weerasinghe from the Communist Party, Gevindu Cumaratunga from the Yuthukama Organisation, Independent MP Channa Jayasumana and Dilith Jayaweera representing the Mawbima Janatha Party (MJP). (Colombo Gazette)