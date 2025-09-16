US, India Teams Begin Trade Talks

Representational Photo

New Delhi- Chief negotiators of India and the US have commenced talks on the proposed trade agreement to iron out issues in the wake of steep tariffs that have created uncertainties for exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, is leading the American team, while Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, is India's chief negotiator.

Lynch arrived in India late Monday for a day-long talk with his Indian counterpart.

This is the first visit by a high-ranking US trade official after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.

“The trade talks have started,” the official said.

India has described the steep 50 per cent tariff as unfair and unreasonable.