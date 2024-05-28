South Korea To Open Joint AI Research Lab In US

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 28 (IANS) South Korea's science ministry said on Tuesday it will create a joint artificial intelligence (AI) research lab with New York University (NYU) in the US.

The Global AI Frontier Lab will be co-led by two distinguished computer scientists -- Cho Kyung-hyun and Yann LeCun -- who are both professors at NYU, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT. It will be established at NYU.

Cho is currently a board member of South Korea AI startup Upstage and LeCun is the chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms, reports Yonhap news agency.

The research organisation will invite experts from Seoul and Washington to conduct global-level AI research projects and facilitate cooperation between the two countries.

The Institute of Information & Communications Technology Planning & Evaluation, the ministry arm spearheading the joint AI lab, is set to start recruiting South Korean researchers to conduct studies at the research organisation.