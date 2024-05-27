WORLD's MOST ICONIC ROCK BAND, THE ROLLING STONES, SELECTS THUNDER RIDGE NATURE ARENA AS DESTINATION FOR FINAL NORTH AME...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge announced today that on July 21 the Ozarks will rock as the ancient hills, valleys and lakes never have when the world's greatest rock-and-roll band, The Rolling Stones, light up Thunder Ridge Nature Arena for the last performance on their final North American tour.

The concert promises to be one of the most memorable and highly anticipated concert events ever. It is a pairing of the World's Greatest Rock-and-Roll Band and the most breathtaking and awe-inspiring outdoor amphitheater in all of North America.

The Thunder Ridge concert stop is part of the“Hackney Diamonds Tour '24” for The Rolling Stones, which includes 20 performances in 16 cities. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 31, and will be available at ThunderRidgeNatureArena .

“We're honored to host The Rolling Stones at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena and to showcase the amazing beauty of the Ozarks to music fans of all generations,” said Johnny Morris, visionary conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops.“The Stones are the most iconic rock-and-roll band ever, and we know they will put on a remarkable show that no one will ever forget! Their appearance will become a part of the history of this beautiful mountain in the Ozarks.”

Thunder Ridge is a world-class destination admired by legends of rock.

Representatives from The Rolling Stones scouted Thunder Ridge by attending the sold-out Garth Brooks concert in September 2022. After attending the show, the advance team reported back that Thunder Ridge was one of the most extraordinary and beautiful event venues they had ever seen.

A legendary night of entertainment began on a fishing trip with two of the leading conservationists of our time.

A partnership between The Rolling Stones, the Ozarks and Johnny Morris is something few would have expected; but, in fact, this is a relationship decades in the making. More than 20 years ago, the Stones renowned keyboard and piano player, Chuck Leavell, joined Johnny Morris to celebrate the opening of a Bass Pro Shops near Chuck's home in Macon, Georgia. Out of this shared experience, Johnny and Chuck developed a special friendship founded on conservation, a love of the outdoors and a few remarkable shared fishing adventures. And now their adventure continues with a concert unlike anything that has ever been seen in the Ozarks.

A noted conservationist, Chuck Leavell is one of only three recipients of an Honorary Forest Ranger award from the U.S. Forest Service and is also a past recipient of the National Outstanding Tree Farmer award. Johnny Morris, is also a legend in conservation and is a recipient of the prestigious Audubon Medal, considered by many to be the highest award in conservation. In the 114-year history of Audubon there have been only 57 recipients for this prestigious award.

Awe-inspiring, nature-based entertainment venue.

The Rolling Stones concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena underscores Johnny's commitment to create one of the finest outdoor entertainment venues in North America and shares the beauty of his beloved Ozarks with others for generations to come. It's more than just a place for spectacular concerts, rodeos and conventions. The property has been placed in a not-for-profit foundation, and all proceeds from events at the arena will go to further enhance the facilities and support conservation.

Located on about 1,200 acres near Ridgedale, Thunder Ridge is adjacent to the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge on land originally purchased by Johnny Morris about 30 years ago. For the past decade, it has accommodated large gatherings, including concerts by Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr., Chris Janson, Dierks Bentley, Tracy Lawrence and other major acts.

It also has hosted air shows, hot air balloon shows, the U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship, the U.S. Open National Bass Tournament, the National 4-H Youth Council, rodeos, conventions, symposiums and special events and is set to host nature-based activities for all ages and interests for years to come.

Thunder Ridge is the latest jewel in Big Cedar Lodge's proud tradition of hosting world-class hospitality and entertainment experiences that span a variety of recreational markets.

The vision for the future is to continue to host a wide variety of world-class outdoor events. The Rolling Stones performance is only the latest in a summer full of marquee concerts already announced for Thunder Ridge. This lineup includes:



May 25 – Morgan Wallen

June 13 – Chris Stapleton

June 15 – Fuerza Regida

July 21 – The Rolling Stones

July 27 – Luke Bryan

Aug. 31 – Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads w / HIRIE

Sept. 8 – Imagine Dragons Sept. 21 – Pitbull

More than six decades of rock-and-roll royalty.

Over the last 60 years, The Rolling Stones have defined the rock-and-roll movement, led by vocalist Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. The group has estimated album sales of 250 million, making them one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

The Stones have released 30 studio albums, 23 live albums and 12 official compilation albums; and CNN has called them“far and away the most successful act in rock today.” The Grammy Award-winning band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and have been ranked by music-industry watchdogs Billboard magazine and Rolling Stone magazine as one of the greatest bands of all time.

This tour is in support of their widely heralded Hackney Diamonds album release from 2022, which received rave reviews from fans and music critics everywhere.

About Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a breathtaking outdoor amphitheater nestled in the heart of the Ozarks in Ridgedale, Missouri, just a few miles south of Branson. Situated on over 1,200 acres of land dedicated to conservation, the venue offers stunning views of Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is part of the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the natural beauty of the Ozarks. All venue proceeds go directly to conservation efforts to protect the land, wildlife and natural habitats of the Ozark region.

