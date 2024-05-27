Plasma Welding Machine Market Current Status, Trends, Types, Major Companies To Reach $1,851.7 Mn By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Plasma Welding Machine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global plasma welding machines market size was valued at $1,128.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,851.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The plasma arc that can be isolated from the shielding gas envelope by placing the electrode in the torch body and subsequently it is constrained by forcing the plasma through a fine-bore copper nozzle. It is similar to tungsten inert gas welding, as the arc is formed in between a tungsten electrode and the metal. The workpiece is welded due to fusion. Tungsten gas arc welding and plasma arc welding are both regarded to be the same technique. In the industry, more efficient plasma welding equipment are being employed.

Market Outlook:

To strengthen the market position, competitors in the plasma welding machine market adopt strategic moves such as product launching, mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives. For instance, in November 2019, SAF-FRO has launched heavy-duty Prestotig 200 AC/DC plasma welding machine, which is ideal for critical TIG welding applications with four wave patterns, pulse, and adjustable balance & offset. Hence, these innovations in machines are expected to positively impact the plasma welding machine market growth.

However, welding using manual method produces quicker, more reliable welds with less heat production. The mechanized method is more versatile and can be utilized in more applications than the gas tungsten arc method since it produces less heat.

Steel tube is an important element of the exhaust system in automotive industries, hence, plasma arc welding is often used during manufacturing, as it requires less filler and penetrates well. Some medical equipment contain sealed components that can be damaged by excessive heat or noise. Hence, these applications and factors are expected to fuel up the plasma welding machine market in forecast period.

Reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines is expected to open new avenues for reopening of plasma welding machine firms.

Top Players:

The key companies profiled in the plasma welding machine market report include Air Liquide, Banner Welder, Inc., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corporation, EWM, Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tools Works Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited, and voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH..

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plasma welding machine market trends and dynamics.

Depending on control, the mechanized dominated the plasma welding machine market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the plasma welding machine market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the plasma welding machine industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth plasma welding machine analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

