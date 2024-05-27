'My Version Is Mine': Lady Gaga On Playing Harley Quinn In New Joker Film

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:37 PM

Lady Gaga is set to bring a fresh and authentic twist to the iconic character of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie a Deux.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Gaga delved into what fans can expect from her portrayal of the beloved comic book character, promising a performance that is both unique and true to the film's vision.

"You know, my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters," Gaga shared enthusiastically, adding, "I've never done anything like this before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn will be seen alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as the enigmatic Joker.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit theatres on October 4, offering a musical twist to the dark and gritty world of Gotham.

The film, a part of DC Elseworlds, stands apart from the ongoing universe being developed by Peter Safran and James Gunn at DC Studios.

According to Deadline, the star-studded cast also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

As Gaga steps into the shoes of Harley Quinn, she follows in the footsteps of Margot Robbie, who has brought the character to life in films like Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). ANI

ALSO READ :

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga dance, meet face to face in new pics from 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga's diamond ring sparks engagement rumours

Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, and others: The real reason why these celebrities skipped Met Gala 2024