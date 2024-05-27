Zayn Ibad Khan Credits Indian Folklore For Popularity Of Supernatural Genre On TV

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Television actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who will be seen in the show 'Suhagan Chudail', has talked about how Indian folklore, fables, and stories have helped in the popularity of the supernatural genre on the small screen.

“This genre is loved in India because the country is the place where all the folklore, fables, and such stories have come from. When there were no television, films, and cameras, these stories were very famous in India. These stories have gone out from India,” Zayn told IANS.

The actor, who has worked in shows such as 'Aashiqana' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', will be sharing screen space with Nia Sharma in the Colors show.

Talking about his decision to take on this show, Zayn said:“It just came into my lap, and I was waiting for a finite show, and I wanted to try something different and wanted to explore myself as an actor.”

“About 'Suhagan Chudail', this is a completely different genre altogether,” he added.

With the growing popularity of OTT as a platform, does he agree that TV has lost its sheen?

“There has been saturation because people have a lot of options now. They can switch to Korea or Turkey with just one tap. So, I think we have a lot of options in just one touch... So, yeah, I think there is some saturation. I don't think TV is going to get affected.”

However, television will always be popular as the shows become an integral part of the viewers' life.

“The masses want to watch TV because it becomes a part of their family. People know one time, and they come to meet every day at that time,” he said.