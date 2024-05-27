Ride For React19: Phoenix Man's Journey From Adversity To Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

React19 is a science-based patient advocacy organization dedicated to supporting people who have suffered Covid vaccine adverse events.

Steve Wenger in rehab after his J&J vaccine injury, relearning how to walk.

Steve Wenger's medication packed ready for his trip. This medication is vital for him to be able to function on a daily basis.

In a tale of resilience and determination, Steve Wenger, of Surprise, Arizona, embarked on a transformative journey after facing a life-altering adverse event following his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination. Despite temporarily becoming a quadriplegic, enduring weeks of critical care and months of rehabilitation, Steve defied the odds, refusing to succumb to his circumstances.On Tuesday, May 28th, Steve will embark on a multi-week journey, symbolizing his transition from adversity to advocacy. This journey, unimaginable just three years ago, will take him from the scorching desert of Phoenix, Arizona, through the mountains of Utah and the Pacific Northwest, up to the pristine corridors of Canada, and finally to Anchorage, Alaska.His story is one of courage and solidarity with others who have suffered adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Joined by thousands of supporters, Steve aims to raise awareness and funds for those in need of medical assistance. With a mission to support the React19 community, comprised of 36,000 COVID vaccine-injured Americans, Steve seeks to address the profound challenges faced by individuals grappling with adverse vaccine reactions.On the heels of the New York Times front page news titled: "Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?All vaccines have at least occasional side effects. But people who say they were injured by Covid vaccines believe their cases have been ignored." Steve can attest to being ignored, and the resulting the struggle of fellow vaccine-injured Americans like Andre Cherry and Dr. Nikki Holland, and young fatalities like 18 year old Roman Astree. The inadequate compensation provided by programs like the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a federal program established under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). The CICP's 97% rejection rate and average payout of $3700 is a woefully inadequate safety net for every Covid vaccine injured American's right to sue. This program's failures underscore the critical gap in addressing the medical and financial needs of those affected.The "Why" for Steve is very simple. He says, "For some of the injured out there we are their last glimmer of hope to get that medical treatment they need. If we don't help them, no one will."The Ride for React19 initiative aims to bridge this gap by providing medical grants to individuals in need. With a current fundraising total of $700, Steve and his supporters are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected. With an average medical grant awarded being $6,300 Steve hopes to raise much more.To support the Ride for React19 and contribute to the medical care fund, individuals can visit or text "react" to 50155 for donation prompts via the secure crowdfunding service, QGiv. Every donation is tax deductible, and regardless of size, directly aids individuals suffering from adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.About React19:React19 is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals who have experienced adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. With a membership of 36,000 individuals across the United States, React19 strives to raise awareness, provide support, and offer financial assistance to those in need.

