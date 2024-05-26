Switzerland Poised To Get Tough On Russian Spies

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is anticipating Russian disruption tactics during June's Ukraine peace conference.

Русский ru Швейцария усложнит жизнь российских шпионов? Read more: Швейцария усложнит жизнь российских шпионов?

This content was published on May 26, 2024 - 11:21 2 minutes NZZ am Sonntag/SonntagsZeitung

The Swiss parliament is responding to the threat with demands to crack down on Russian espionage in the country.

Russia was not invited to the conference and has labeled it a waste of time.

Attendees from 70 countries will attend the summit on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

Instead, Russia will almost certainly launch cyberattacks against the conference, according to the NZZ am Sonntag.

“International events of this kind often attract the attention of state-supported hacker groups, in this case especially Russian state-supported groups,” Samir Aliyev, a lecturer in cybersecurity at the University of St Gallen, told the newspaper.

Russian hacking groups have previously targeted private and public infrastructure when Switzerland issued sanctions and hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This content was published on Aug 6, 2023 Geneva is one of the world's espionage hotspots, and the Swiss authorities have long come to terms with it.

“I would not log into a public WiFi network at the Bürgenstock,” advised Swiss politician and IT security expert Franz Grüter.

Switzerland is also concerned about wider Russian espionage activities that have been stepped up in the Alpine state.

On Monday, the Senate will vote on a motion for Switzerland to toughen its stance on expelling foreign spies. The House of Representatives has already agreed to the measure.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also supports the motion, according to the SonntagsZeitung. The newspaper refers to comments made by Cassis on the subject of espionage agents during a speech last autumn.

According to the Swiss secret service, at least a third of 217 Russian diplomats in Switzerland are spies.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



