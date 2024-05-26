Beijing initiates ‘punishment’ exercises around Taiwan

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has initiated a series of joint exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan, with the stated aim of delivering a "punishment" and "warning" to separatist elements advocating for the island's independence. In a press release issued on Thursday, military spokesperson Li Xi announced that the drills, involving coordinated efforts from the PLA's army, navy, air force, and rocket force, will unfold across the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.



The exercises, scheduled to occur over Thursday and Friday, are poised to encompass various strategic maneuvers, including combined sea-air combat-readiness patrols, battlefield control operations, and precision strikes on key targets. Emphasizing the significance of the drills, Li asserted that they will evaluate the PLA's combat capabilities in real-world scenarios, both in close proximity to Taiwan and within its broader island chain.



The Chinese military has framed the exercises as a direct response to what it perceives as provocations from "Taiwan independence" forces, while also serving as a stern warning against external interference and meddling. This assertive stance reflects Beijing's longstanding position on Taiwan, which it considers an inseparable part of its territory and seeks its reunification under the "One China" principle.



In response to the PLA's actions, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry has mobilized aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor the exercises, denouncing them as a threat to regional stability. The island of Taiwan, historically tied to mainland China but governed separately since the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War, remains a contentious flashpoint in East Asian geopolitics.



As tensions persist between Beijing and Taipei, with the United States maintaining a supportive stance toward Taiwan, the PLA's maneuvers underscore the ongoing complexities surrounding cross-strait relations and the potential for heightened friction in the region.

