Sustained Double-Digit Growth Spurs Wondercide's Headquarters Relocation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wondercide celebrates its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Round Rock, part of the greater Austin metropolitan area.

Modern location quadruples manufacturing capacity. Company to hire additional workforce.

- Brad Locke, Wondercide PresidentAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What started as one woman's mission to save her dog, led to Shark Tank, and became a national phenomenon. Wondercide created a new category in alternative, plant-powered pest control products for pets, family, home, and yard. Sales for plant-based pest control products have tripled over the last two years reflecting a growing consumer preference for alternatives to traditional pest control. And the pet care industry boom continues, accounting for $246 billion globally last year, with projections of reaching $427 billion over the next nine years. Wondercide is helping to drive this with year-over-year double-digit revenue growth since the company's inception.So Wondercide is on the move. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the company relocated its headquarters to 2200 Chisholm Trail Rd., Suite 160, in Round Rock as of April 29. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce on May 16. The Austin-Round Rock metropolitan ranks #1 as the best-performing city in the U.S., according to Milken Institute's 2024 Best-Performing Cities list.“We are thrilled to be part of the vibrant Round Rock community in the greater Austin metro area for many reasons,” said Brad Locke, Wondercide President.“This growing city has an influx of talented people and ideas. There's a friendly, inclusive, and creative culture combined with natural beauty, parks, and many other opportunities for outdoor recreation. It has all the elements of a great place to live and work.”"The Round Rock Chamber proudly extends a warm welcome to Wondercide as they expand their operations into our vibrant community, and we congratulate them on their continued growth and success,” said Jordan Robinson, President & CEO, Round Rock Chamber.“We are honored Wondercide has chosen Round Rock for their new facility, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact they will bring to our thriving business ecosystem. We look forward to fostering a partnership that not only benefits Wondercide, but also contributes to the continued economic vitality of Round Rock."The new location more than triples the office space and warehouse capacity, allowing the company the room it needs to continue to self-manufacture, pack, and ship from the new state-of-the-art production and fulfillment facility. The company plans to hire new positions to keep up with demand.“We are excited to see the success of Wondercide and celebrate their expansion to Round Rock. This further underscores the region's economic vitality with Wondercide's growth and excellent employee environment. The region is stronger with another great partner,” said Ed Latson, CEO of Opportunity Austin.Wondercide's modernized space was designed with wellness and environmental considerations in mind. A variety of spaces foster creative, productive, and collaborative work. The smart office includes a calming white noise system and a wellness and nursing room that offers a tranquil, private place to recharge. Additionally, team members enjoy dogs in the office, which is proven to offer an array of benefits, including lower self-reported stress at work and increased happiness, making pet-friendly policies an instrument for better employee work-life balance.Luna's Lounge, named after the dog who inspired Wondercide, is an open, expansive shared space large enough for company-wide huddles. Advanced video conferencing captures every participant for dynamic discussions. This also allows for seamless meetings between virtual and in-office team members to increase communication and engagement.“Wondercide has been protecting pets and families for 15 years, and it's just the beginning for us. We're working to establish a legacy that will be here for the generations to come,” said Brad Locke, Wondercide President.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Petco, and Pet Supplies Plus. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide through ShareASale or Aspire .1. Source, Nielsen Total US xAOC2. Fortune Business Insights. (2021, February). Pet Care Market Size, Share, Growth & Industry Trends [2028].3. Milken Institute. (2024). Best Performing Cities 2024.4. National Library of Medicine. (2021, January). Dogs At the Workplace: A Multiple Case Study.

Melissa Watkins

AMSTERLAND

+1 804-402-5316

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok