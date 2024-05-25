Arab Parliament Urges UNSC To Compel Occupation To Honor ICJ Order

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to live up to its due legal and humanitarian responsibility by obliging Israeli occupation to comply with a recent UN court order on Rafah.

The call was made at the wrapping-up of the parliament's meeting, held at the Arab League on Saturday.

The parliament welcomed the order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah "immediately", and to re-open the Rafah Crossing Point.

It also voiced utter opposition to any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause or to force Palestinians out of their territory in a systematic and designed manner.

It underlined that the Palestinian cause is a central one and that regional and international efforts should continue to throw much weight behind it until the Palestinian people regain their legitimate rights.

Furthermore, the Arab Parliament spoke highly of the outcomes and resolutions of the recent Arab summit, held in Bahrain.

It also welcomed the recent decisions of Spain, Norway and Ireland to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, on Friday ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops.

The fifteen judges at the ICJ ruled by thirteen votes to two that the Israeli occupation must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The Court considered that in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Israeli occupation must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate. (end)

