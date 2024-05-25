Four Punjab Residents Dead, Three Critical As Vehicle Skids Off Road In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four Punjab residents died, while three were critically injured in a road accident in Nipora area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a vehicle on way from Qazigund to Srinagar skidded off the road near grid station in Nipora area.ADVERTISEMENT
He said seven tourists-all from Punjab's Moga district-were onboard the vehicle when the incident took place.
“The injured were shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag, where four were pronounced dead and three are said to be critical,” he said.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
