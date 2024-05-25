Four Punjab Residents Dead, Three Critical As Vehicle Skids Off Road In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a vehicle on way from Qazigund to Srinagar skidded off the road near grid station in Nipora area.

He said seven tourists-all from Punjab's Moga district-were onboard the vehicle when the incident took place.

“The injured were shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag, where four were pronounced dead and three are said to be critical,” he said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

