TN Govt Allocates Rs 430 Crore For Children Who Lost Parents To Covid

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 430 crore for the welfare of children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

A statement from the state government said that 382 children in Tamil Nadu have lost both or one of their parents to Covid and related complications.

The statement added that it has earmarked Rs 219 crore for protecting girl children.

The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to these 382 children. An amount of Rs 19. 10 crore was deposited in their names and the money would be available to them along with interest once they attain 18 years of age.

The single parents of 13,682 children aged below 18 received Rs 3 lakh each and nine children of Sri Lankan refugees also received Rs 3 lakh each. This came to Rs 437.46 crore.

The statement said that differently-abled persons and transgenders could save Rs 1000 per month due to free travel in public buses announced by the government. It is also providing Rs 1000 to 2.73 lakh girl students under the 'Pudhumai Pen' scheme.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme has benefitted 18.50 lakh students.

A study by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission showed that after the scheme was implemented, there has been an increase in classroom attendance.

The statement said that in accordance with the order passed on November 9, 2021, around 25% of the vacancies in Anganwadis had been filled by widows and women abandoned by their husbands.

According to the state government, 1,26,637 women had received Rs 1,047 crore in financial aid for marriage expenses. Of them, 68,927 received gold coins of 8 grams each, along with financial help.