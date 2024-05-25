Dubai's RTA Reopens Energy Metro Station After Flood Closure

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 9:33 AM

Dubai's Energy metro station, which remained closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April, is now operational, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

On Saturday morning, the authority issued a statement: "The RTA has successfully resumed Dubai Metro's full operations." The station was scheduled to restart operations on May 28 but has reopened ahead of plan.

Energy metro station has reopened after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure it is "ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency."

Giving further details to Khaleej Times, RTA said, "Dubai Metro services are fully operating on the Green Line in both directions and on the Red Line in both directions, including Enegry Metro Station."

The authority reopened three of the four rain-affected stations, including Onpassive, Equiti and Mashreq metro stations, ahead of schedule on May 19. Several teams worked around the clock to complete necessary safety checks before reopening.

Commuters heaved a sigh of relief after Onpassive, Equiti and Mashreq metro stations opened and all facilities worked efficiently.

During the closure, the Dubai RTA demonstrated its commitment to providing efficient transportation and operated feeder bus services between the affected stations.

The RTA also acknowledged the commuters for their cooperation. "We thank you for your understanding and cooperation, and we remain committed to providing you with comfortable and safe journeys to your destinations."

