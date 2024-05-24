World Bank Greenlights 500 Million USD Loan For Indonesia's Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said it has approveda loan of 500 million U.S. dollars to strengthen Indonesia'sprogram to reduce plastic marine debris, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

The program will focus on supporting the country's NationalAction Plan for Handling Marine Debris, which aims to reduceplastic waste flow into the oceans by 70 percent by 2025, the ADBsaid.

"ADB is pleased to partner with Indonesia to reduce marinedebris while promoting the development of the blue economy," saidADB Country Director for Indonesia Jiro Tominaga.

Rampant plastic pollution has threatened Indonesia's coastalareas, home to 70 percent of the country's population and vital formajor economic contributors including marine tourism andfisheries.

By approving the loan, the ADB promises to support Indonesia'saction plan by improving plastic waste management, reducingproblematic plastic production and consumption, and strengtheningdata and monitoring tools for policy making.