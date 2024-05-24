SHO In Srinagar Arrested For Demanding And Accepting Bribe

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a police officer in Srinagar for accepting a bribe.

ACB sources said that the station house officer (SHO) of Pantha Chowk police station in Srinagar, Inspector, Azam Khan was arrested after a complaint was filed by a contractor that he had demanded Rs 2.50 lakh for favouring the complainant.

As per a source, the trap team formed by the ACB recovered Rs 1.50 lakh, which was the first instalment of the bribe amount demanded by the SHO, from the police officer in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

"The officer has been arrested and further investigation is now going on to find out whether the officer had other accomplices in the commission of the crime," the source said.