Israel Occupation Kills Dozens Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 23 (KUNA) -- At least 15 Palestinians have been killed when Israeli occupation warplanes bombarded supply

stores belonging to the social development ministry in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Twenty-five Palestinians were killed early morning as the occupation warplanes targeted a mosque and a house in Gaza, health

authorities in Gaza said Thursday.

The Israeli occupation army

has committed nine massacres against families in the Strip, killing 91 Palestinians and wounding 21 others over the past 24 hours, they added.

This raised the total of those killed and wounded by the Israeli occupation to 35,480 and 80,011 respectively, they revealed.

Israeli occupation has been launching the war of genocide and aggression on the Strip for the 230th day in a row.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli warplanes have targeted different parts of Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza, while its military vehicles are existing in central camp.

Israeli occupation further has been launching its ground incursion on Khan Yunis City, north of Gaza, for the second day in a row, amid violent artillery shelling.

In Rafah City, south of the Strip, Israeli occupation forces continue incursion into the eastern area, amid violent shelling supported by warplanes, which bombarded houses, killing and wounding dozens.

The occupation has been attacking the besieged Strip over months, killing and wounding thousands of civilians, most of them are children and women.

The aggression caused in a humanitarian catastrophe, the destruction of infrastructure and houses and famine, as attacks

impede the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip. (end)

wab









Occupation

-Kills-Dozens-Of-Palestinians-In-Gaza" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000071011013ID1108252105