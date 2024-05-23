EU Says Recognition Of Palestine Competence Of Its Member States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday declined to comment on the announcement by three European countries, Norway, Ireland and Spain on Wednesday to recognize Palestine as a state.

"When it comes to recognition of a state this is not an issue for the EU as an organisation. It is the competence of the individual (EU) member states," EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, told a news conference

in Brussels today.

"It is therefore not for us to comment on this," he said, and referred to a reaction by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on X late Wednesday.

"I take note of todayآ's announcement by 2 EU Member States - Ireland and Spain - and by Norway on the recognition of the State of Palestine," said Borrell on X (former Twitter)

"Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution," added the EU foreign policy chief. (end)

