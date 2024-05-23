Adhikari Vs Adhikari: Lop Calls TMC’S Dev Beneficiary In Cattle Smuggling Case; Actor Counters Suvendu

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) A social media

war broke out in West Bengal after the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, on Thursday accused Trinamool Congress sitting MP, Deepak Adhikari a.k.a. Dev of being a beneficiary of the cattle smuggling scam.

Hitting back, the ruling party's celebrity candidate and sitting MP from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency countered the allegations and warned Suvendu Adhikari not to mistake his“courtesy towards the Opposition as weakness.”

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari posted some content on his official X handle with three pictures attached.

One photo was related to the ledger account of one Aranyak Traders which showed a transfer of Rs 50 lakh to the account of Dev in two phases.

The second picture was of the page of a diary with 'Dev Mobile: Rs 72,000' and 'Dev Watch: Rs 4,60,000' scribbled on it.

The third picture was that of a page with the same words related to a mobile and watch printed on it.

In his post, the LoP claimed that the picture was that of the diary of Enamul Haque, an accused in the cattle smuggling scam.

Dev's opponent in Ghatal and the BJP candidate from there, Hiran Chatterjee, also an actor-turned-politician has claimed that Aranyak Traders is an organisation owned by Enamul Haque.

Soon after the post surfaced, Dev countered it on his X handle stating that the Rs 50 lakh was given by Aranyak Traders as a loan for a movie made by the film

production company owned by him.

Dev also claimed that the loan amount was returned to Aranyak Traders after the release of the film

.

In a series of posts on his X handle in the matter, Dev cautioned that one should not mistake his sense of courtesy towards the Opposition as his weakness.