J&K: Let Associate, 3 Drug Smugglers Booked Under PSA

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terror group LeT and three drug smugglers were booked on Thursday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K's Sopore area.
“The LeT OGW has been identified as Ahsan
Haq, a resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore. He was booked under PSA after obtaining orders from the competent authority. Haq has been taken into custody and lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu,” police said.
Police added that three drug smugglers have also been booked under the Narco Act in Sopore. They have been identified as Barkat Ahmad Dar, Musaib Bashir Lone from Sopore and Umar Bashir Zargar of Rafiabad.
“They have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and lodged in the same central jail as Haq,” police said.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108248801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.