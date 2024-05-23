J&K: Let Associate, 3 Drug Smugglers Booked Under PSA

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terror group LeT and three drug smugglers were booked on Thursday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K's Sopore area.

Police added that three drug smugglers have also been booked under the Narco Act in Sopore. They have been identified as Barkat Ahmad Dar, Musaib Bashir Lone from Sopore and Umar Bashir Zargar of Rafiabad.

“They have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and lodged in the same central jail as Haq,” police said.