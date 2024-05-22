SEHA’s Tawam Hospital Restores Full Mobility in Patient with Complex Elbow Fracture

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi-UAE. 21 May 2024 – The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has achieved a medical milestone by successfully performing a pioneering procedure to fully restore the elbow function of a patient who suffered from a complex fracture sustained in a car accident. The surgery took place at Tawam Hospital, where a team of leading orthopaedic surgeons conducted a bone graft to fully reconstruct the patient's elbow joint.



After suffering a severe car accident that resulted in a shattered elbow joint and substantial mobility impairment, the patient was referred to the Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic of Dr. Basel Al Arabid, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon HOD, at Tawam Hospital. The medical team, conducting comprehensive clinical assessments, advanced radiological imaging, and leveraging in-depth case studies, meticulously evaluated the patient’s condition.



The surgical team, led by Dr. Al Arabid and comprising Dr. Wael Tilkh, Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Surgeon, Dr. Nader Skaal, Specialist in Orthopaedic and Joint Surgery, and Dr. Mohammed Al Rousan, Specialist in Orthopaedic and Joint Surgery, was able to successfully reconstruct the elbow joint, grafting a new bone to replace the shattered one and securing it with specialised titanium plates.



The patient was then placed under the care of physiotherapists and occupational therapists at Tawam Hospital, undergoing extensive physical and functional rehabilitation.



Dr. Dalal Al-Mansoori, Chief Medical Officer, Al Ain Region, said: “We are proudly witnessing the remarkable transformation of our patient's life, from despair to hope, and eventually, to regaining independence and mobility. This is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our orthopaedic team and the advanced medical technologies available at Tawam Hospital.”



“PureHealth is deeply dedicated to transforming lives and making a positive impact on individuals and communities. The healthcare platform continues to contribute to fortifying Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s global reputation as a leading healthcare hub and a pioneer in medical achievements. PureHealth remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve healthcare excellence, prioritising health and longevity for the UAE and beyond,” she added.



Dr. Hilal Matta, Chair of Surgery at Tawam Hospital, "This case reflects the expertise, skills and dedication of the orthopedic and trauma team at Tawam Hospital. We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to our patients, and we are delighted to witness the significant improvement in the patient’s quality of life following the successful surgery."



The patient said: “I am deeply grateful to the entire team at Tawam Hospital for guiding me on the path to recovery. With their exceptional care, I am regaining my mobility and independence and can soon return to my work and life with new energy and optimism. Tawam Hospital did more than repair my injury; they revived my hope and purpose. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



PureHealth and its subsidiaries continue to lead in the adoption of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, advancing the science of longevity, and empowering individuals to lead longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. With a

diverse portfolio and a robust network of hospitals, clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech and procurement, PureHealth is at the forefront of revolutionising healthcare systems.





MENAFN22052024002825012069ID1108244650