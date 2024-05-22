Once A Winter Escape, Rajasthan, A Year-Round Tourist Destination Now

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) The desert state of Rajasthan, famous for its palaces and forts, which used to witness tourist rush, especially in winter, is a year-round destination as now, travellers visit the state during monsoon season too to soak themselves in the beauty of Banswara, Bundi, Mount Abu, Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh.

Tourism Department Deputy Director Dalip Singh Rathore said, "Rajasthan has now become a year-round tourist state. Those exploring the state during monsoon will change their perception of Rajasthan being a desert state."

"One of the top monsoon destinations in the state is Banswara, which is known as 'Cherrapunji' of Rajasthan and the city of Hundred Islands," he said.

Banswara houses a 'Kalpavriksha' (tree of heaven), which is considered to be one of the 14 gems that surfaced when the ocean was churned by Gods and demons.

"There is a religious belief that this tree fulfills the wishes of the people. It is considered a popular pilgrimage site of Banswara and remains a centre of attraction for devotees," the Tourism Department officials added.

Must-visit places in Banswara are Anand Sagar Lake, Abdullah Peer Dargah, Mahi Dam, Tripura Sundari Temple and Andeshwar Parshvanathji, a famous Jain temple situated on a small hill in Kushalgarh tehsil with rare inscriptions from the 10th century, they said.

Highlighting other monsoon destinations of the state, the tourism officials said Bundi is famous for its architecture, paintings and ancient monuments.

Bundi is a fine blend of a distinctive style of painting with elements of Mughal, Deccan and Mewar styles of art. Bundi Palace, Chaurasi Khambho Ki Chhatri, Rani-ji-ki-Baori and Moti Mahal attract tourists here, Chitrashala, also known as Umaid Mahal, is one of the most spectacular places to visit in Bundi, they said.

The officials said Mount Abu is yet another monsoon destination that is known for its steep cliffs, tranquil lakes, picturesque environment and excellent weather.

Dilwara Jain Temple, Nakki Lake, Sun Set Point take you to a pristine world here which turns all the more beautiful during monsoons, they said.

Udaipur City, situated 265 km from Ahmedabad and 180 km from Mount Abu, also called the city of lakes, turns immensely beautiful during the monsoon. After Jaipur, Udaipur records the highest number of foreign tourists.

City Palace, an excellent example of architecture, was built by Maharana Udai Singh on the banks of Pichola Lake. This palace has also been the residence of the royal family for 23 generations.

Kumbhalgarh is yet another monsoon destination which has the famous Kumbhalgarh Fort which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in the year 2013.

"In 2023, the state recorded 328.52 per cent increase in the number of foreign tourists' footfall, compared to 2022. The number of domestic tourists to the state increased by 65.29 per cent," Rathore said.