Jordan Dispatches 92 Aid Trucks To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - A new humanitarian aid convoy for the people of Gaza was dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. The convoy, consisting of 92 trucks, was loaded with essential food parcels, tents, and health supplies.This operation was conducted in collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP), Qatar Red Crescent, Al-Khair Organization, Al-Urwa Al-Wuthqa Association, ANERA, Kuwait Relief Society, Insan Charitable Society/Kuwait, and donations from Mustafa Oglu. The aid will be distributed to the people in Gaza through partner associations and organizations in the Strip.Hussein Shibli, Secretary General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, emphasized the urgency of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, stating, "The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip cannot afford delays in the delivery and entry of various humanitarian aid, which directly contributes to the survival of those affected in the Strip."He further explained that the organization is striving to secure more essential aid, which is considered a lifeline for the people in Gaza, in cooperation with various global support entities. To date, the total number of land trucks that have entered Gaza stands at 1,456, along with 53 planes via El Arish.The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at El Etihad Bank (Account No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, or through (Click JHCOGAZA), eFAWATEERcom, and its website