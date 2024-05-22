Leyla Aliyeva Meets With UN Officials In Switzerland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

During the working visit to the Swiss city of Geneva,Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head ofthe IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, met with Director of theGeneva Global Office at the United Nations World Food Program(WFP), Gian Carlo Cirri, and Regional Director of the UNEnvironment Programme's (UNEP) Europe Office, ArnoldKreilhuber.

Azernews reports that the discussions with theWFP official focused on collaborating to address world hunger, akey UN Sustainable Development Goal, and providing food aid tothose affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and climatechange.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation highlightedIDEA's successful partnerships with various UN agencies andexpressed interest in closer cooperation with WFP, suggestinginvolving Azerbaijani volunteers in WFP activities worldwide.

During the meeting with the regional director of the WFP, thesides touched upon the joint projects carried out by the IDEAPublic Union in Azerbaijan in partnership with the UN WFPProgramme, hailing the successful cooperation in the projects tofight for species protection, as well as initiatives to protect andrestore the environment of the Caspian Sea.

Founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva,particularly noted that forests were cut down, water basins werepolluted, and natural resources were ruthlessly exploited inAzerbaijan's territories that were occupied for almost 30 years,which resulted in serious damage to the country's environment.

In this regard, the meeting underlined the significance ofcooperation with the WFP to restore the natural environment andensure sustainable development in the previously occupiedterritories.

Leyla Aliyeva invited the UN representatives to participate inthe COP29 conference in Baku this November to explore potentialjoint initiatives.