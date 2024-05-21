Avangrid Boosts Resiliency And Reliability Of Onshore Portfolio With First Mobile Transformer

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Custom-built and ready to be deployed, this equipment can be installed quickly and will significantly decrease downtime in the event of a damaged transformer

Click here and here for images of the mobile transformer

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced it acquired a state-of-the-art mobile transformer that can be quickly deployed and enables the company to resolve outages in the event of a damaged transformer in a couple months compared to the two-year lead time for a replacement transformer.





“We are thrilled to have this first mobile transformer, which is an exciting new addition to Avangrid's toolkit and will improve the resiliency and reliability of our wind and solar operations across the United States,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.“When we reduce downtime at our renewable energy assets, we ensure that clean energy keeps flowing to our customers. New, innovative pieces of equipment like this are key to delivering on Avangrid's mission to accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Utility-scale transformers are an essential piece of the electric grid and manage the flow of energy from generating facilities to the consumer. When these machines fail, power generation must stop and replacing them can take 18 months or longer.

The new 168 megavolt-ampere (MVA) mobile transformer, custom-made for Avangrid and purchased from Hitachi Energy , can be deployed and installed within a couple months to any of Avangrid's onshore wind and solar facilities due to the transformer's multi-voltage capabilities. The transformer's unique technology also allows for a low profile and the ability to withstand higher-than-normal transport accelerations – perfect for quick transport to its needed location. This will bring energy production back online while replacement equipment is procured.

“The clean energy transition relies heavily on partnerships and collaboration. Working with Avangrid to design this innovative and versatile transformer solution ensures clean, reliable energy when and where it's needed most, even if a transformer is damaged after a major storm,” said Steve McKinney, Senior VP and Head of Hitachi Energy's Transformer Business, North America.“As part of this collaboration with Avangrid, this unique engineering solution also incorporates the skills of our expert services team to support installation and commissioning for fast relief and restoration, which is especially critical in an industry facing longer than usual lead times for new equipment.”

Consisting of three modules, the transformer will be hauled on trailers with semi-trucks to the site. One of the most versatile transformers of its kind, it shows Avangrid's dedication to reliability by covering the needs of any of their onshore renewable energy facilities throughout the U.S.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America's best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Keaton Thomas



...

503-956-9621

The post Avangrid Boosts Resiliency and Reliability of Onshore Portfolio with First Mobile Transformer appeared first on Caribbean News Global .