Azerbaijan's Education Ministry Set To Feature Exhibition Spotlighting Hybrid Cars

On May 22, an exhibition showcasing the transition toeco-transportation is scheduled to take place at the Baku StateVocational Education Centre for Industry and Innovation, Azernews reports.
This event has been announced by the Ministry of Science andEducation.
The exhibition will feature various eco-friendly transportationoptions, such as electric and hybrid cars, as well as bicycles andscooters.
It aims to highlight the importance of sustainabletransportation solutions and promote awareness about alternativemodes of transportation that reduce environmental impact.
